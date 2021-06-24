Cop loses bet, stabs fellow gamblers

By Newsday
- June 25, 2021

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A POLICE OFFICER based in Harare yesterday appeared in court facing attempted murder charges for stabbing two fellow gamblers after losing a
bet.

Praise Moyo (31) of Kuwadzana suburb, who was represented by Kingston Mkanganwi, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing two counts of attempted murder and assault charges.

The State alleges that on June 23 at around 3am at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre, Moyo allegedly stabbed two complainants he was gambling with after he lost a bet.

The first complainant is admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital and could not give a statement.

Police have recovered the weapon used, which will be produced in court as an  exhibit.

