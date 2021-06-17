Community radio launches voter registration campaign

BY NIZBERT MOYO

GODLWAYO Community Radio Initiative has launched a voter registration campaign to save Insiza district in Matabeleland South province from losing its constituencies in the forthcoming delimitation exercise.

The campaign comes after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) revealed that it had registered only 82 people as voters between April 1 and May 31 in Matabeleland South, triggering fears the province might lose constituencies during the delimitation process.

Insiza has two constituencies, South currently held by Spare Sithole and Insiza North under Farai Taruvinga, both Zanu PF legislators.

The initiative’s director, Nkululeko Tshuma yesterday said the campaign would be conducted through various social media platforms.

He said he had managed to conscientise fellow villagers about the disadvantages of not registering as voters.

“There are two constituencies in the district, Insiza North and South, and we have heard that both constituencies might be reduced to one or Insiza South might fall under Mberengwa district during the delimitation process if numbers continue to be low,” Tshuma said.

“This is across political and religious divides and I am appealing to transport operators to assist with their vehicles and villagers to provide funds for fuel so that people are transported to Filabusi centre, where there is a registration point.”

