Comedy club on tourism, charity work

BY SINDISO DUBE

BULAWAYO’S first comedy club, Umahlekisa says it will this year continue with its charity initiatives and comedy for tourism project.

Club founder Ntando Van Moyo made the remarks to NewsDay Life &Style after handing over a donation of sanitary wear to girls and women from Ngozi Mine, a squatter camp on the outskirts of Bulawayo over the weekend.

Of late, the club has been channelling proceeds of its shows to charity.

“We are all living in difficult times especially during the novel coronavirus outbreak where a lot of economies have been halted. We as a humour agency have been doing the little that we can to help other communities,” he said.

“As much as the virus has affected our livelihood, we must not forget that there are others who have seen their lives worsening into dire situations and we should reach out to them with help. We will continue doing shows and social responsibility programs to raise awareness and to raise funds so that we can help others,” he said.

As part of their drive to promote local tourism, the club has staged performances at different tourism destinations in the country.

“Taking people to such places is a way of taking people out of their houses and exposing them to local tourism sites through the use of comedy. It has been a good start and we have lined up more of these getaways in and around Bulawayo,” he said.

They have been to Isilwane Tours in Umguza where they celebrated their eighth anniversary backed by performances from Mandla Da Comedian, Luchi Shiki, Zwe, Ms Dee, Blek Hit, rapper Pre Yung, Amasald eLokshini, Reilo and Simz, songstress Qeqeshiwe, Fab G, Siza Mdlongwa, Mengezi the magician, Babongile Skhonjwa and Ntando Van Moyo.

They had another show alongside top comedian Carl Joshua Ncube, dubbed A day with Carl Joshua Ncube at the Blue Hills Camp in Umzingwane.

