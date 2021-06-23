Coaches hail Chibuku Super Cup return

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

SOCCER coaches have welcomed the return of the Chibuku Super Cup tournament which had been halted following a surge in COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks.

Football leaders and other sports associations engaged authorities to have the ban lifted and their wish was granted on Tuesday when the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) allowed football and other sport codes, including rugby, considered high risk to resume specific activities.

And the Chibuku Super Cup tournament was one of the football activities allowed to continue together with the Cosafa tournament scheduled for early next month.

The Chibuku Super Cup tournament, the biggest knockout football tournament whose winners earn the right to participate in the Caf Confederation Cup tournament, had reached the halfway stage of the group phase when the ban was

announced.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro said they welcomed the draw, but stressed that football stakeholders needed to remain vigilant in order to curb the spread of the virus.

“We welcome the return of football. It’s good that we didn’t stay out for long, it could have subjected players to some injuries, but it was only a week. But we should remain vigilant in order to curb the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas said the club was delighted with the return of the Chibuku Super Cup, adding that they had already started conducting tests.

“The return of football is welcome. It would have been difficult to restart if we had gone for a long break because we were already at another level. It would have meant we start another pre-season,” he said.

“We commend the Sports ministry and all stakeholders for allowing football to continue. Tomorrow (today), we will be conducting tests in preparation for our next matches.”

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) urged clubs to conduct COVID-19 tests before the resumption of training sessions.

“Following the greenlight to resume the Chibuku Super Cup tournament, the PSL has informed all PSL clubs to conduct COVID-19 testing under the supervision and direction of the PSL sports medicine committee before resuming training sessions,” a statement from the PSL read.

“The fixtures will only be released after testing has been done and results submitted to the PSL. Matches shall be postponed if there are seven or more reported cases at the same period of time. We urge clubs to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols to contain the spread of the virus. We are grateful to the government of Zimbabwe, the Sports Commission, Zifa and all partners for enabling us to resume play.”

After the group stages, the tournament will move to the quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final.

Thereafter, Zifa will seek permission for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to start.

The league had been tentatively set to start in July but it now hangs in the balance.

