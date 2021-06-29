Cleric funds band to promote Chimanyika dialect

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE-BASED Sunrise Band has released two singles as part of a project to promote the Chimanyika dialect.

The project was funded by Apostle Daniels of Gateway Church under his Joe Daniels Foundation.

Sunrise Band frontman and former Assegai Crew band member, Joseph Makureya, hailed Daniels for helping the band shoot its videos and record its songs from his Joe Vibes Studio.

“As a group, we face financial challenges, but we want to thank Apostle Daniels for the gesture of sponsoring us. We are using his studio Joe Vibes and on top of that he is supporting us financially,” he said.

“We have released two singles, Ngoma YaWasu and Unotsva, which will have accompanying videos in our efforts to promote the Chimanyika dialect. We grew up in Mutare, so as a group, we felt that we should also promote our dialect.”

Daniels said he set up the state-of-the-art studio in the eastern border city as part of efforts to empower up-and-coming artistes around the country.

“This is just the start, my main aim when I built this studio was the need to empower young up-and-coming artistes in Mutare and around the country. I am happy with the response that is coming from the youths who are eager to record their songs with us,” he said.

Through the Joe Daniels Foundation, the preacher and businessman has been paying fees for primary and secondary schoolchildren and university students, among others.

Sunrise Band has two albums in its discography, namely Munhu Munhu (2017) and Tisu Wasu (2019).

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethNyangan1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw