Clean City Africa steps up disinfecting services to help curb rise in COVID cases

With Zimbabwe facing a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic as confirmed cases keep rising, Clean City Africa has stepped up the disinfection of buildings, offices and public transport vehicles as the company intensifies efforts to fight the disease across the country’s major cities.

This follows reports of a 127% increase in new COVID-19 cases to 1 239 over the past week alone, up from 544 cases reported the previous week.

On Wednesday night, Zimbabwe’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 43 480, with 37 477 recoveries and 1 692 deaths reported. The number of active cases was 4 311.

In a bid to reduce the rate of infections, government has identified 15 COVID-19 hotspots and placed them under localised lockdown.

These include Kariba, Makonde, Hurungwe, Karoi, Makonde, Chinhoyi, Mhangura, Chidamoyo, Magunje, Chirundu, Nkulumane, Emakhandeni, Bulawayo’s northern surburbs, Mt Darwin and Chiredzi.

Government has also deferred the opening of schools by two weeks as part of measures to stem the spread of the virus.

A major financial services institution was this week forced to close two of its branches in Bulawayo and Karoi to allow for disinfection, after some of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

But Clean City, which has been carrying out disinfections and deep cleaning since the outbreak of the pandemic, says it is ready and fully equipped to disinfect both public and private buildings, along with public transport vehicles, in line with the World Health Organisation and government health protocols to contain the pandemic.

“Cleaning and disinfection are essential measures for decontaminating facilities and vehicles effectively. We call on organisations and citizens to reach out to us as we have the tools, and appropriate knowledge and experience in disinfecting different types of facilities, large or small,” the company said.

The Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe’s waste management unit, which offers tailor-made services, says its professional disinfecting services are ideal for high-traffic business or work premises such as shops and banking halls, factories, clinics and hospitals, among

others.

The company said its custom-made services allowed it to support a wide variety of clients, with individual client services such as for homes and personal vehicles as well as commercial packages, targeted at corporate organisations, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, offices, retail outlets and shops, restaurants and public transport fleets.

The company said it was critical to disinfect public transport vehicles to ensure safe travel and curtail the spread of COVID-19 through the movement of people.

“Every vehicle used to transport more than one person, or carrying goods for use by the public, should be regularly disinfected to break the chain of virus transmission,” the company said, adding that buses, trains, aircraft, courier vehicles, haulage trucks and delivery vans were included.

“The many surfaces in vehicles that are touched by drivers, passengers and staff loading and unloading goods can get contaminated and in turn transmit the disease. Disinfection therefore drastically reduces this risk,” the company said.

Clean City’s disinfection services are available on the VAYA App, accessible from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The company can also be reached by calling the following client services numbers: 0787111468 and 0777222510 for disinfection and fumigation quotes and services.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw