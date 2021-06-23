Chitrest boss Kuvheya remanded to next week

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

CHITUNGWIZA Residents Trust (Chitrest) director Alice Kuvheya, who is facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence, yesterday briefly appeared in court and was further remanded in custody to June 28.

Kuvheya, through her lawyer Fred Musarirevhu, wanted to challenge her placement on remand arguing that the message on the video, which led to her arrest, does not constitute an offence.

Musarirevhu said Kuvheya’s words could not be viewed as an offence since she was expressing frustration at the council’s conduct.

The State alleges that on June 3 this year, Kuvheya with the intention to incite Chitungwiza residents, urged Zimbabweans to come together to resist the move by Chitungwiza Municipality to remove informal traders operating from road servitudes.

It is alleged that Kuvheya recorded a video which she posted on social media in an endeavour to incite residents and informal business traders in Chitungwiza to resist demolitions of illegal structures.

It is alleged that the message was meant to incite residents to revolt against council.

Follow Harriet on Twitter @harrietchikand1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw