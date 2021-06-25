Cash-strapped BUZ takes begging bowl to parents

BY FORTUNE MBELE

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) has approached parents to fund their children’s participation in the Under-16 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) African Championships to be held in Mali in August.

The cash-strapped BUZ wants to send boys and girls’ teams for the competition and they face challenges in airfares as well as securing passports for some players to travel to Mali.

BUZ president Joe Mujuru confirmed that the union had appealed for parents’ intervention.

“Good afternoon parent … after full consultation with more stakeholders, we have realised that our major challenge is that of time and airfares. We need to consolidate our position now and, as such, we asking that deposit payment of a minimum of US$600 to a maximum of US$1 000 be paid as of tomorrow. This will enable us to lock on the seats and secure accommodation in a FIBA hotel in Mali.

This deposit is, however, non-refundable as it goes to securing flight tickets and to this effect the total critical money is US$1 650 per player, covering basics and that’s the minimum we can request from you for the journey to take place. So in the event we can’t get any sponsor with US$1 650, we can send the teams minus all extras,” read the message to parents and guardians.

The money will cover flights, accommodation in a three-star hotel, COVID-19, yellow fever, wrist as well visa tests.

It was also confirmed that some of the players selected for the competition did not have passports.

Mujuru said the majority of parents had shown willingness to assist.

“We had discussed with parents a couple of weeks ago. Government does not have the resources and we must make a decision on whether to go or not to. Parents said they could come in and assist. There is a fundraising committee that also includes parents. There was a general consensus on the part of the parents to assist where they could,” he

said.

“Normally, government mus (assist), but we find ourselves in this peculiar position and it is not only in Zimbabwe. It is not a crisis. We have one or two parents who have said they cannot afford to get their children passports.”

The FIBA Under-16 African Championship is a youth tournament whose original edition took place in Mozambique in 2009.

It is a 12-team championship run biennially.

This year’s edition will run from August 6-16.

