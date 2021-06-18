Byo’s Kwaito singer releases new single

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO-BASED rising Kwaito and hip-hop artiste Welcome “Stiffla” Sibanda is back in the limelight with a single titled Solibhamuza Amakhanda.

Stiffla told NewsDay Life & Style that the single is based on life experiences.

“This song Solibhamuza Amakhanda is a motivational track, everybody likes it due to the different vibes I have come up with,” he said.

“I have not yet released the music video yet because this song is a banger that is why I had to release it. The song has received massive airplay on radio stations such as Khulumani FM, Ya FM and Masina FM in South Africa.

Stiffla said he was happy with his growth in the music industry.

“When I first ventured into music, it was not easy but through experience, I have gained a lot in the industry and I am now rocking the microphone,” he said.

“In 2020 I dropped another hit song tilted Exhaust, as a musician I worked with Ditux Mkay, the late Cal₋VIN , Freak and I shared the stage with an award winning dancehall artist.”

Stiffla, who has six albums under his sleeve, said his music is readily available on online platforms such as YouTube and SoundCloud ENDS