Byo poet to unveil documentary

ONE of Bulawayo’s popular poets, Sondlane “Sox the Poet” Nyamezela Dube says he is set to launch a poetry documentary titled SoxThePoet in a bid to brand himself and churn out more digital content.

The documentary, to be launched this month, was co-produced by Bonweyinkosi Sithole and Sindiso Dlamini (the poet’s manager) directed by Washington Sibanda and scripted by Sox The Poet and Thandokuhle Sibanda.

“What motivated us to do the documentary is the passion and love for documentary production. We have been doing digital works in the civic space, but when the opportunity to do a feature on SoxThePoet presented itself, we thought why not,” said the poet.

“The need to brand and the realisation that branding is a process and not a once-off event in order to exist in bigger platforms inspired the documentary and also the need to be known.

“In this digital era, the only way to be known is through content creation.”

He said the documentary, that features various artists from the city, came at a time when there was increased demand for digital content.

“This documentary also seeks to address the need for the documentation of the work done by artists and contribute to the digital archives of the city, an idea which the city fathers and industry captains should definitely endorse,” he said.

“The documentary features exceptional artists like Thandokuhle Sibanda, aka Tinkie Thandoe a spoken word poet who recently performed at the Bulawayo Arts Festival under the Lozikeyi production, Prudence Dube, aka Delah took the poetry scene by storm through her breathtaking poetry that fuses theatrics and an intricate word play.

“Lynden Lungu an exceptional rapper and producer, Njabulo “Kimoe” Ndlovu a dancer under the Dynamix Dance Crew, Sindiso Dlamini a civic society leader and Memeza Network Hub manager and Musongaka Mlalazi the co-host of the Uncommon Sense Podcast.”

Meanwhile, Sithole of Siqalo Pictures said a lot of projects were in the pipeline and the documentary would give a good foundation for them in terms of fundraising, building an audience and for marketing purposes.

