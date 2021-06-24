Byo artiste to celebrate journey through sand and gold album

BY REJOICE NCUBE

BULAWAYO-BASED gospel artist and music director Maxwell Manyama has said he will release his third album Sand and Gold in August at a show themed African Rise as part of celebrating her musical journey.

Manyama told NewsDay Life & Style that the title of his seven track album (Sand and Gold) is a reflection of his music career from when he started the journey and to the artist he is at present.

“The project Sand and Gold is an Afro fusion album with seven songs. One of the songs is a traditional feel called Kwayedza Mumoyo,” he said.

Manyama said he is celebrating 14 years as a musical director and now an artist adding that the album has special features which the public must look forward to.

“This album has a special feature of one of the legendary musicians in Zimbabwe Baba Mechanic Manyeruke and Pastor Haisa who will also be part of the African Rise show,” he said.

“Mhepo Nyarara is one of my best tracks which people may know and the gratitude for all this goes to my band Dynasty Afrique who have worked hard to make our live music come out as well.”

Manyama said they are also going to resume their tour to Tanzania and Cape Town in July and August which they had put on hold due to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations and restrictions last year.

“We are travelling to Cape Town for a special feature this July and Tanzania in August. With my band I am working hard toward and we hope and pray that COVID-19 will not come in our way again this time” he said.

“Our fans must look forward to this coming album and join us and the band as we tour the world these coming months.” ENDS

