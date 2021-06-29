Bureaucracy delays Chirumanzu steel project

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

GOVERNMENT says it will soon deal with bureaucratic bungling that has slowed down implementation of the Chirumanzu carbon steel project being undertaken by a Chinese investor so that it becomes operational by the end of next year.

This was said by Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavima yesterday, who told NewsDay that the multi-million-dollar project spearheaded by Chinese investor, Tshingchan Holdings, was progressing well, but needed support from all stakeholders.

“As government, we are happy with the progress of the project,” Mavima said.

“Government will make sure that the investor is not frustrated by bureaucratic hurdles as we move to ensure the ease of doing business in line with our mantra, Zimbabwe is open for business.”

Mavima said the project, run by Tshingchan subsidiary Zhejiang Dinson Holdings, would result in the creation of more than 2 000 jobs once the steel plant kickstarts operations.

He said the involvement of the local leadership had also added to the smooth progress of the business venture.

“In line with our devolution policy, we have involved the local leadership at every level from the wards,” he said.

“The chiefs have even assured us that there is enough land in the event that people affected by the development of the project need to be relocated.”

The project is expected to produce two million tonnes of ferrochrome per annum from the smelting plant.

Over the years, bureaucratic bungling and corruption have been blamed for stalling several key projects, including the resuscitation of Ziscosteel, another steel giant in the province.

