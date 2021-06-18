Bulawayo City Council honours boxing legend

BY FORTUNE MBELE

LEGENDARY boxing trainer Philip “Striker” Ndlovu, who died on Thursday, will be laid to rest at the Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo tomorrow.

Ndlovu (66) died after a long battle with a prostrate-related ailment and has been conferred with a City of Kings and Queens luminary status.

Conferment of the status was confirmed yesterday by Bulawayo City Council housing director Dictor Khumalo following recommendations by journalists in the

city.

“Ndlovu will be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery based on the report compiled by journalists. We have agreed that as a city, we profile him for the contributions he made in boxing from city to national level,” Khumalo said.

Other sports personalities buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery include Warriors and Highlanders’ legends Mercedes “Rambo” Sibanda, Adam “Adamski” Ndlovu, Willard Mashinkila Khumalo and Richard Choruma.

Former Njube Sundowns’ player Mephious Webb and Zimbabwe Saints legend Douglas Maneto are also buried at the cemetery.

Ndlovu’s niece Sikhangezile confirmed that her grandfather will be buried tomorrow.

“As family, we have agreed that he will be buried on Sunday (tomorrow) at 10am at Lady Stanley, but the programme of the day is not yet out,” Sikhangezile said.

Ndlovu is credited with training professional boxers such as Elvis Moyo, Thamsanqa Dube, Ambrose Mlilo, Sipho Moyo and Modecai Donga, among others.

The Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board secretary-general Lawrence Zimbudzana on Thursday said the board was coming up with plans to assist Ndlovu’s family in the burial of the legend.

