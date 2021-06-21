Black Umfolosi seek reason to believe

BY SHARON SIBINDI

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed Imbube/Iscathamiya group Black Umfolosi is set to release a nine-track album titled Reason to Believe, Songs from the Poetry of Bob Jensen.

Jensen Music International in a statement said the album consists entirely of songs that the group has written using the poetry of Canadian singer-songwriter and poet Bob Jensen.

“The first single, A Thousand Ways to Love the Careless Moon, will be released to radio in 22 countries this week. The idea for the album came together three years ago, when Jensen, who has known and worked with the group for some 20 years, sent them a poem, asking if they would be interested in setting it to music,” read part of the statement.

“They did so with great enthusiasm, and Jensen was very impressed with the results. Jensen was quoted saying he felt like Paul Simon when he got the MP3.”

The statement further states that the album will consist of several spoken word poems.

“Black Umfolosi has already been performing the material in Africa, abroad and has remarked that the feedback to the songs has been very strong. They will tour the new material in Canada in 2022.”

Meanwhile co-founder of Black Umfolosi, Tomeki Dube said Bob Jensen is their Canadian agent and apart from that he is an incredible writer of poems and music.

“His poems are so amazing that we could not resist converting them to music. It is the best ever experience and collaboration,” he said.

“We have performed some of his poems in Imbube music and its mind blowing, loved by our audiences hence had to take it a step further. We are blessed to have known him.”

