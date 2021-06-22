Bangladesh confirm Zim tour

DHAKA — Bangladesh will take on hosts Zimbabwe in one Test, three ODIs and as many T20s next month.

Bangladesh Cricket Board has confirmed the national team’s tour of Zimbabwe.

The team are scheduled to leave next Tuesday for the month-long tour.

BCB cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan informed that the schedule has finally been confirmed with Zimbabwe Cricket.

“The tour has finally been confirmed with Zimbabwe Cricket. As per the initial schedule, the team will leave on June 28 (early June 29), and the series will start on July 7. The schedule for the matches remains the same,” he said.

Bangladesh following COVID-19 quarantine formalities in Zimbabwe and several practice sessions will lock horns with the hosts in the lone Test match starting on July 7 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The teams will then move to Harare for the three ODIs, to be played on July 16, 18 and 20, respectively.

The three T20s will be played at the same venue on July 23, 25 and 27 respectively. — tribune

