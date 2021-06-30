Artistes must pursue education: Moren

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

LOCAL RnB singer Ngonidzashe Moreni has encouraged young and upcoming artiste to pursue education to guarantee sustenance of their careers and ensure they are not shortchanged by promoters.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style Moreni said artistes must stop chasing after promoters and use their professions as backup to finance their careers.

“The issue of promoters and recognition has been of major concern, but I think artistes should be independent and finance personal careers. If music does not produce enough income, artistes can also pursue other careers,” he said.

“Many have been swindled and defrauded by promoters and record labels because of their lack of understanding of terms and conditions on contracts. Being educated gives artistes an idea of what is meant by a contract and the freedom to say no if the terms are not beneficial.”

Moreni said being educated enables artistes to interpret societal issues.

“We are in a generation where music is done for fun and based on talent. Education enables one to understand that clean lyrics are necessary for the sake of children and elders. Lyrical content needs to be changed so that it can give meaning to society,” he said.

“Education also ensures that one interprets issues and comes up with meaningful lyrical content and knows channels to use to send the message to the public.”

The Starbrite and DreamStar talent search competition finalist said education combined with his passion for music has helped him with a deeper understanding of issues and creativity.

“When I was competing at Starbrite, through education I was able to write and perform songs that were based on themes like culture and environment. I went on to win Starbrite season 8 silver medals through a song called Ndarasa Culture.

“The lyrics were derived from Chinua Achebe’s teachings on culture and identity. Education also helped me in terms of creativity and word play,” he said.

“If one finds out that they do not have educational capacity, attending musical schools helps in broadening their knowledge of music. Take for instance Music Crossroads College has been of help to many artistes on how to write music, understand written musical cords and play certain musical instruments which helps in having many capabilities.”

Moreni has recorded four singles namely Musungwa Werudo (2020), Toitsvaga, Promises and Mashurugwi (2021) which was well received on several social media platforms.

