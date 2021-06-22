Artistes must find more income streams: Sandy

BY SINDISO DUBE

MULTI-TALENTED artist Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele-Sibindi has urged fellow artists to diversify for extra income streams and not wait for the re-opening of the showbiz sector which is currently locked due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The energetic dancer was speaking to NewsDay Life & Style after she recently clinched an acting role on a forthcoming Netflix film titled The Bad Bishop courtesy of South Africa-based Becky Casting Agency.

This is not the first time for Sandy to be on the small screen, she has featured on a television production titled Mbwemberudzi and The Stealers, a Zimbabwean comedy film commissioned by DStv’s Zambezi Magic.

For the latest development, Sandy has been recruited along with Nigel Maritinyu and Madlela Skhobokhobo as supporting acts on the film which features established South African actors Masemola, Makoo, Brenda Ngxoli, Dineo Ntshabeleng, Nicholas Mabuza, Mothusi Chebeletsane, Zenzo Nqobe and Xolile Tshabalala.

“I am not shifting from music, I am only diversifying my skills and art. We are in the middle of a pandemic and as an artist I should not wait for the re-opening of the sector and the resumption of public shows,” she said.

“I urge my fellow brothers and sisters that they should come up with more revenue streams through their talents. If one can go on stage and perform for an audience then you can act as well, let’s find other things to do using our talents and relevance during these times of COVID-19.”

Sandy said artists must fully utilise their talents to better their livelihoods.

“We are creative not just musicians, we have what it takes to entertain and educate the masses so let’s use our abilities on every corner of the creative sector to keep working and to make a living through art,” she said.

As a way of upgrading herself, Sandy recently enrolled with the Midlands State University for a Bachelor of Social Sciences Music Business, Musicology and Technology Honours degree. ENDS

Follow us on Twitter@NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw