Arrows offload Zim duo

Sports Reporter

Midfielder Danny Phiri and goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda are on the prowl for new teams after they were offloaded by South African Premier League side Golden Arrows.

Golden Arrows announced the duo’s departure on twitter this afternoon.

“We bid farewell to Danny Phiri and Edmore Sibanda. We would like to take this time to thank both Danny and Edmore for their contributions and services to the club and wish them well in their future endeavours,” the club wrote.

Phiri spent most of last season on the sidelines following an injury while Sibanda also struggled for game time.

The pair were part of the Warriors squad at the last Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt. They have since fallen out of favour.

