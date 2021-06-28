Africa is a continent of unsung heroes: Old Mutual

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

FINANCIAL services group, Old Mutual has said Africa is a continent of thousands of unsung heroes.

The remarks were made by Group Marketing and Innovation Executive at Old Mutual Zimbabwe Lillian Mbayiwa as they announced winners of the Old Mutual’s Sisonke docuseries competition.

Sisonke docuseries competition is pan-African campaigns that was aimed at creating awareness and inspire collective action to mitigate, minimise and manage COVID-19 and its effects.

The winners were selected from a field of entries in which everyday heroes shared their projects and contributions to their communities via 90 second social media video submissions.

Out of a total of 29 participants who entered the Old Mutual Sisonke competition, three winners have been acknowledged for their contribution to society and share the R 150 000 cash prize.

The Zimbabwean winners are Tatenda Gombani, who will receive R 100 000 for her project My Sisters Keeper, which concentrates on producing reusable sanitary pads and educating girls and women on sanitary health.

The runners up, who will each receive R 25 000 are Sean Mambwere and Edward Rwapunga.

Mambwere made it with the M& M Dance Factory project that innovatively incorporates using dance tutorials to encourage remote learning in innovative and forward-thinking ways

Rwapunga, who works with the Kingdom People Church and Our Children, Our Hope Foundation initiative, struck a chord with the judges for the work the church is doing to help feed those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Mbayiwa said Old Mutual’s purpose is to champion mutually positive futures for everyone.

"We salute all who took the time to enter our competition. While acknowledging their contributions, we also salute the many others who did not enter the competition, but stayed active in their communities.

“We salute all who took the time to enter our competition. While acknowledging their contributions, we also salute the many others who did not enter the competition, but stayed active in their communities.

“They are the people who address challenges, roll up their sleeves and get going. They are heroes who deserve our thanks and support.”

The winners videos can be viewed via the Old Mutual YouTube page here: https://bit.ly/3vS4744.

