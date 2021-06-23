‘Abused’ models rescued

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Good samaritans from Harare have rescued Gweru-based models and their handlers who were left “stranded” in the capital after their participation at the Miss Glam 2021 held at Bothwell House over the weekend.

The 10 models, who are under Frosties Modelling and Entertainment agency, came to Harare last Thursday and got the shock of their lives after they were allegedly mistreated prior, during and after the pageant by the organiser, Marshall Rylie Ngonso, who later dumped them.

The poorly-planned pageant was open to contestants aged between 15 and 22 years.

Reigning Miss Chitungwiza Catherine Wayah was crowned the queen while Kelly Sibanda and Kelly Chafa were adjudged first and second princess, respectively.

Shannel Tombo was crowned Miss Personality.

Frosties Modelling and Entertainment agency co-owner Sharon Frost told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they arrived in Gweru on Tuesday after the intervention of models Pauline Matare and Sindiso Ndlovu.

“We are now home, thanks to some well-wishers that include Sindiso Ndlovu and Miss Pee who came on board and assisted with travelling funds. Without them chipping in, we were going to be stuck in Harare for days,” she said.

“We managed to get a place to sleep from Sunday until Monday.”

Meanwhile, Ngonso was still not available for comment as his mobile phone was off yesterday.

