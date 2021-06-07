7 GMB Banket workers test positive to COVID-19

By Nhau Mangirazi

AT least seven Grain Marketing Board (GMB) workers in Banket, about 90km north-west of Harare, tested positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The workers were part of 17 new cases recorded in the area on the day the country recorded 826 new cases, according to the Health

ministry.

Early this week, six people tested positive at Banket Hospital. Three of them were hospital staff members and all are now in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, five out 14 Chirundu Local Board police officers tested positive on Wednesday during a random testing conducted by the Health ministry.

The biggest referral hospital in the district, Hurungwe District Hospital, recorded 38 new cases on Thursday.

The Health ministry has put Hurungwe, Chinhoyi, Kariba and Kwekwe under a two-week localised lockdown.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw