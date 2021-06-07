7 courts closes after Covid-19 scare

By Staff Reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has closed seven court houses after an undisclosed number of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

JSC in a statement, said Covid-19 positive cases were reported at Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba, Bindura, Mt Darwin, Mutare Magistrates’ Court and Mutare High Court.

“We are closing these seven (7) courthouses for purposes of fumigation, testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the cases,” JSC said.

“Litigants and legal practitioners who may want to file any papers at these courts may get in touch with the Registrar, Resident Magistrate, Additional Sheriff or Assistant Master on duty.”

This came as the government on Tuesday postponed the opening of schools for the second term by two weeks after the country recorded a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The infection rate increased by 127% to 1 239 cases this week compared to 544 cases reported the previous week.

To date, Mhondoro, Chinhoyi, Kazangarare, Chiredzi, Bindura and Northend Suburb in Bulawayo have been put under localised lockdown.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last week said Africa was now in the midst of a full-blown third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“New cases, continent-wide, are up by nearly 30% in the past week and deaths are up by 15%,” WHO Africa Regional director, Matshidiso Moeti said.

