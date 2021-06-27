34 workers test positive to COVID-19 at Beitbridge farm

BY SILAS NKALA

THIRTY-FOUR workers at the BK Carwood Farm in Beitbridge tested positive to COVID-19 after 311 were tested for the virus on Saturday at the Mtetengwe Clinic.

A health worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had to conduct tests for workers at the farm after one of them visited the clinic and tested positive to the respiratory virus.

“COVID-19 rules are that when one tests positive to the virus, there should be contact tracing of those close to them. In this case, a farm worker visited the clinic and tested positive. He then disclosed his contacts to health workers, resulting in an outreach programme to trace his contacts,” the health worker said.

“The whole farm compound had to be tested because these people live together in one place. So on Saturday, 311 people were tested from the farm and 34 of them tested positive, while 277 tested negative. Another 260 were yet to be tested.”

The health worker urged citizens to be careful and vigilant, noting that reckless behaviour was putting everyone, including the health workers, at risk of contracting the disease.

“This farm scenario is a result of people relaxing and becoming complacent.”

Matabeleland South provincial epidemiology and disease control officer Andrew Muza told Southern Eye that their rapid response team was already on the ground to assess the situation.

“Our rapid response team has gone to investigate the cluster of cases. They will be sharing a report with me soon and then I will give you feedback from an informed position,” Muza said.

The development comes at a time when the whole country is facing a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Follow Silas on Twitter @silasnkala

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw