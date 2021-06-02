2 businessmen in court over illegal billboard

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO Harare businessmen yesterday appeared in court for erecting an illegal billboard.

Grant Russell (50), who is the director for Fairclot Investment, and Mark Strathern (43), who is the director of Paragon Printing, appeared before magistrate Shane Kubonera, who remanded them to July 12 for trial.

Russell and Strathern, who appeared in court on summons, were being charged with criminal nuisance. The complainant was Pomona City represented by Alice Chirenje.

Allegations were that on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm, opposite Celebration Centre, Borrowdale in Harare, the accused persons erected a billboard written: “Cautionary statement to the members of the public. Pomona city. Land subject to litigation. Title deeds for land has been placed as security, case number, HC4599/19, HC5989/19, HC10315. Purchase of stands is at risk of Purchaser.”

It is further alleged that Russell and Strathern caused false alarm to the public.

The State alleges that the title deed referred to by the accused persons as having been placed as security was, in actual fact, in the possession of the complainant.

It further alleges that the billboard erected by the accused persons had contents which were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convenience of the clients of the complainant.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw