Zim leather strategy launched

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Vice-President Constantine Chiwenga has said Zimbabwe was better positioned in the leather sector than its regional peers with a value chain that is well-structured.

Chiwenga made the remarks during the launch of the Zimbabwe Leather Sector Strategy (2021-30) in Bulawayo yesterday.

“Zimbabwe has a long history of leather production dating back to the Stone Age era, when leather was used for clothing, bedding and for making traditional instruments such as drums and stools, among others,” Chiwega said.

“By the 1990s, Zimbabwe had managed to develop one of the most sophisticated leather industries in the region that was exporting shoes and upholstery leather to leading leather fashion pacesetters, such as Italy, France and the United Kingdom, among others.”

“However, the achievement was negatively affected by the economic sanctions imposed on the country in early 2000.”

Chiwenga said government has established 10 sub-clusters in Matabeleland North province, with the intention of creating mini factories, capable of making school shoes and other leather products.

