Zim duo set for London Marathon

BY FORTUNE MBELE

TWO members of Triathlon Zimbabwe, Matthew Denslow and Annabel Webb, will be taking part in this year’s edition of the London Marathon in October in an effort to raise £6 000 for Breast Cancer Now.

Breast Cancer Now is the biggest breast cancer charity in the UK, and provides world-class research and life-changing care for people affected by breast cancer.

According to uk.virginmoney.com/AnnabelWebbMatthewDenslow, a platform for making donations for the two triathletes for Breast Cancer Now, Webb lost her grandmother to breast cancer in 2016 after a four-year battle with the disease.

Denslow’s grandparents are reported to have both suffered different cancers.

By yesterday morning, £610 had been raised with the race set for October.

Triathlon Zimbabwe spokesperson Carol Pakenham confirmed the duo’s participation in the London Marathon on the national association’s official Facebook page.

“Not one, but two Triathlon Zimbabwe athletes will be taking part in the London Marathon this year — how amazing is that! Following in the footsteps of Laurelle Brown who also did the marathon a few years ago. Please could we also support Matt Denslow in his quest. Good luck Matt,” Pakenham said.

She attached a statement by Denslow which reads: “Bella and I are taking on the London Marathon in October with the hopes of raising money for Breast Cancer Now. (Quite crazy considering Annabel refused to run even 500m before we applied). We would be so grateful if you could visit our page and drop a pound or 10 for such a wonderful charity. Your donations are going towards saving lives and changing lives for those with breast cancer.”

On the uk.virginmoneygiving.com platform, another account reads: “While Matt is a triathlete and some would say enjoys running, the most Annabel (Webb) had ever run was to the fridge. Being blessed with this huge opportunity is crazy to say the least and we can’t wait. In fundraising for this charity, we are able to help, no matter how small, we can still make a difference and be a part of something much bigger than ourselves. Being able to push ourselves mentally and physically to selflessly help others is all we want, to do good and help. By donating, you can help as well, no matter how small. We chose Breast Cancer Now because we hold it close to our hearts.”

Denslow, who has been a triathlon national champion, has represented the country in a number of competitions in South Africa and in 2019 as a junior grabbed gold for Zimbabwe at the Troutbeck Junior African Cup.

He also represented Zimbabwe at the All Africa Games in Morocco in 2019 and recently came fourth in the 20-24 age group in the South African Championships.

Denslow left for the UK in September last year to study international business at Bath University, where he is part of the institution’s high performance programme.

