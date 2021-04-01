You fell for it …

IN our Thursday edition, we published an article titled Warriors’ Afcon dream shattered, for which our readers responded with worry on our social media platforms. The article reported that Zimbabwe had been disqualified from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals for allegedly fielding captain Knowledge Musona, who had accumulated three consecutive yellow cards prior to the game against Botswana last week. We wish to inform our readers that the article was an April Fools’ Day prank. Zimbabwe is, indeed, going to participate at the Afcon finals slated for Cameroon next year.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw