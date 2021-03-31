Victory Siyanqoba scouts for talent

BY SHARON SIBINDI

VICTORY Siyanqoba Trust (VST) held successful auditions for potential candidates to take part in acting and dancing at Bluez Cafe Centre in Bulawayo.

The trust’s director-cum-poet Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that the auditions that were administered and presided over by their artistes’ welfare and productions department were part of their annual strategic plan.

“Every year we open doors for new talent, giving young artistes an opportunity to be part of our team and vision as members,” he said.

“This year we are intending to establish our junior policy — young messengers of 12 youthful artistes and beef up our senior group with five new members, hence we cast the net wider.”

Moyo said they had some theatre productions in the pipeline, adding that they had learnt to adapt to the COVID-19 era.

“Victory Siyanqoba Trust is now moving under the new normal gear and we are fully prepared.

“We have new theatre productions for 2021 — The Samson and Delilah love story and Rachel (21) plus our usual commissioned works,” he said.

VST was formed in 2008 as a community theatre group specialising in social commentary and protest theatre in pursuit of human rights and freedoms in Zimbabwe.

