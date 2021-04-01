Vehicle smuggler in court

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE man appeared in court on Wednesday facing allegations of smuggling posh vehicles from South Africa.

Leonard Chauraya (37) of Groombridge appeared before magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti, who remanded him to April 14 on $10 000 bail.

The complainant in the matter is the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), represented by loss control officer Samuel Munapo.

The court heard that last month, Chauraya illegally brought into Zimbabwe a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck with South African registration plates.

The prosecution alleged that on Tuesday, the Zimra loss control department got a tip off that Chauraya was hiring out the car at his rental company.

Police and Zimra loss control officers raided the company premises and recovered the vehicle.

