Understanding the new birth

AS we read the account of Jesus’ passion in the 4 gospels, what we get is a fraction of the finished work of Christ. The account is of eyewitness depending on their source.

When Jesus said; it is finished, there’s part of the work that He was going to do which wasn’t accessible to the human eye.

We need that information to clearly understand the new birth or salvation or being born again in greater and satisfactory detail.

After His resurrection, Jesus taught His disciples for 40 days but they were so concerned with political power or the current message on some pulpits of kingdom takeover.

We’re told in Acts 1:3, “To whom also he shewed himself alive after his passion by many infallible proofs, being seen of them forty days, and speaking of the things pertaining to the kingdom of God:” As we shall see, Deity had to deposit the revelation of what happened beyond the Cross of Calvary to Apostle Paul.

There are many who are in church for materialism. After painstakingly teaching for 40 days, the disciples still proved they didn’t grasp it.

Acts 1:6, records, “When they therefore were come together, they asked of him, saying, Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel?”

The wanted cabinet posts as it were.

It’s useful because of what I have thus far explained to remind us that the Bible is from Genesis to Revelation.

Any other Bible that omits other books isn’t from God. I know some small one that contains the gospels, Psalm and Proverbs. Much of the revelation of Scriptures is in the epistles.

You can’t ignore that neither can you ignore the foundation of theology, the Old Testament.

In the gospels we get the glimpse that Jesus died at the 2 levels, i.e. spiritual and physical.

He died twice or He died died. Luke 23:46, reads, “And when Jesus had cried with a loud voice, he said, Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit: and having said thus, he gave up the ghost.” After spiritual death He then died physically.

We know that humanity’s first parents died spiritually. Jesus had to correct this.

We read in Genesis 2:16-17, “[16] And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: [17] But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.”

They ate it and died or were spiritually separated from God. As Jesus died for us, He cried out in Matthew 27:46, “And about the ninth hour Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani? that is to say, My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?”

No matter how deep in sin the sinner has gone the New Birth will straighten her/him out.

Back then we were taught that a sinner could pray through, that she/he could repent until God would forgive her/him. All that is unscriptural.

It is all right for a Jew under the Law, but not for a sinner under grace. The sinner is dead. She/he is sin. All the good works that she/he does are the works of sin.

God does not want them. God takes her/him as she/he is full of sin, rebellion, satanic nature, and imparts to her/him His nature.

His nature drives out that foul, unclean nature of Satan and makes her/him a New Creation.

All the sins of that Old Creation are remitted instantaneously. The woman/man stands before the Father as though sin had never been.

He took away our sins and He also became sin. I repeat, He became sin. Apostle Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 5:21, “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”

Salvation brings about a totally new creation in a new birth. We’re reconciled to God.

Please note that we couldn’t be reconciled to God without remission of sins.

This is more than Old Testament forgiveness of sins. I will expand in the coming instalments.

As born again believers, we’re righteous in God the Father’s eyes in Christ.

Jesus’ resurrection in defeat of the law of sin and death, presents us in Him.

He’s the First to rise from death. Revelation 1:5, reveals, “And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness, and the first begotten of the dead, and the prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him that loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood,” We’re innocent.

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen.

Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

