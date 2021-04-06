Sri Lanka, India, Bhutan & Bangladesh to hold joint military exercise

Sri Lanka will take part in a joint military exercise along with India, Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 4 to 12, in the first such multi-nation venture with neighbouring countries.

The exercise called Shantir Ogroshena (front runner of peace) will be held in Bangladesh to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur, which comes soon after PM Narendra Modi visited Dhaka on March 26-27, according to the Times of India.

“The Indian Army contingent of 30 personnel including officers, junior commissioned officers and jawans from the Dogra Regiment will participate in the exercise along with contingents from the Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army,” said an officer.

“The theme of the exercise is “robust peacekeeping operations”. Military observers from the US, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise,” he added.

