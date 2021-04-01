Sprinter Makusha ups Games preps

BY SPORTS REPORTER

LOCAL sprinter Ngoni Makusha has intensified his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics as he participates at Athletics South Africa’s Athletix Invitational in Johannesburg this week.

The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from July to August and local athletes are priming themselves for a number of competitions ahead of the games which were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According africathle.com, Makusha (34) finished the 100m race in a time of 10:27 sec at the invitational competition, in an event that was won by South Africa’s Akani Simbine in 10:00, with Luxolo Adams second in 10:08.

Makusha holds the national 100m record done in 9:89 in Des Moines, Iowa, in the United States in 2011.

He also featured in a 200m race where he finished in disappointing position eight in 20:94 in a race won by another South African Wayde van Niekerk in 20:10, while Simbine was second in 20:29 and Tsebo Matsoso came third in 20:48.

It was the first athletics event to be given the go-ahead in South Africa after sporting events were iced last year.

Reports say Makusha’s next stop is in Zambia, where he will participate in the All-Comers on April 11.

