Sadc must deal with Moza insurgents

CRISIS in Zimbabwe Coalition notes with concern the continued insurgency in the Cabo Delgado region in northern Mozambique.

The coalition is concerned that the Cabo Delgado conflict is a threat to regional stability.

We are worried over the continued loss of lives, displacements and the humanitarian situation unfolding in that region.

The coalition is convinced that the role of Sadc in ensuring regional peace and stability remains critical.

As coalition, we appreciate efforts by the Sadc Double Troika to convene an extraordinary summit on the Mozambican crisis in Maputo today.

Ahead of the Double Troika extraordinary summit, we present our position and demands on the Mozambican conflict as highlighted below:

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is an umbrella body of civic society organisations operating in Zimbabwe and stands in solidarity with the people of Mozambique in light of the insurgency in the Cabo Delgado region.

We note with huge concern that since the insurgency began in 2017 nearly 700 000 people have been displaced from their homes, while an estimated

3 000 others have lost their lives at the hands of the insurgents.

We remain concerned over the continued humanitarian crisis in the Cabo Delgado region which has left more than one million people in urgent need of food aid.

On November 11, 2020, we condemned the beheading of more than 50 people in Aldeia da Paz village outside Macomia in Northern Mozambique by the insurgents and made a passionate call for Sadc to intervene and assist the Mozambican government to deal with the insurgents.

On November 27, 2020, the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security convened an extra-ordinary meeting in Botswana on the Mozambican crisis and this was followed by another meeting held on December 14, 2020 in Mozambique. The December 2020 meeting resolved that there would be a second extraordinary meeting on Mozambique to be held in January 2021.

Following these events, we issued a statement on March 17, 2021 expressing disappointment over the apparent lackadaisical approach on the part of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security in coming up with a concrete plan on the crisis in the northern part of Mozambique.

lWe reiterate that the insurgency in the northern part of Mozambique requires immediate action by Sadc.

It is our firm position that the insurgency in northern Mozambique is a threat to human security, not only in Mozambique, but the rest of the Sadc region, hence the need for Sadc to intervene and save the situation.

We, therefore, make the following minimum demands ahead of the Double Troika extraordinary summit on Mozambique:

Mozambique is a signatory to the African Union Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism (1999) and is also part of the Sadc regional strategy on countering terrorism developed in 2015 and this allows for support to the Mozambican government in dealing with the Islamist insurgents.

That the extraordinary Double Troika summit on Mozambique must come up with a solid crisis response plan.

Sadc must invoke Article 6(1) of the Sadc Mutual Defence Pact which considers an armed attack against a member State as a threat to regional security.

Military deployment to assist Mozambican security forces in dealing with the insurgents remains a viable option in light of the threat to regional stability.

On our part as the coalition, we sent a delegation to Maputo and it engaged civic society groups, church groups and representatives of Frelimo from March 23-26, 2021.

The Cabo Delgado conflict was among regional issues discussed during our engagements in Maputo.

As part of the collective resolutions from the engagements, a call was made for Sadc to convene an extraordinary summit on the Cabo Delgado conflict and other regional issues deserving urgent attention.

While we commend the convening of the extraordinary Double Troika Summit on Mozambique, we implore Sadc to discuss other hotspot areas in line with the regional body’s mandate to maintain peace and stability within the region.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition

