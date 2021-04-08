Property developer targets 200 world-class houses by year end

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A LOCAL property developer, WestProp Zimbabwe, has embarked on an ambitious project to build more than 200 world-class housing units by year end.

Speaking during a virtual Press conference this week, WestProp chief executive officer Ken Raydon Sharpe said his company had already built 21 sample housing units, which are of world class standards at Pokugara in Harare.

“I am here to tell you about our vision in WestPro Zimbabwe as we believe in Zimbabwe and its future,” Sharpe said.

“We are developing the very best properties, not only offering customers serviced stands which include roads, water, storm drains, water reticulations and electricity connections, but to build super structures.

“We have also incorporated modern architectural designs.”

He said they recently launched Pokugara housing estate in Borrowdale, where they were selling double and single-storey housing units.

“The first phase of 150 housing units has been started and, to date, 21 housing units have been serviced and completed. We also believe that by year end, 21 houses will be sold,” Sharpe said.

“We have also started millennium heights housing units, which are affordable residential apartments. In Zimbabwe, we usually call them flats, where we have designed a modern housing concept of living in an environment that has good views.”

WestProp Zimbabwe has successfully completed the Gunhill Rise project and Homeland 263 in Mt Pleasant.

“We are also building Pomona City, a city within a city where you can truly live, shop and work. It is a large area which will incorporate several thousand homes, starting with larger properties of almost one acre to 400 square metres in later phase.

“We will also offer a leasehold concept which allows a home owner with a small deposit to (negotiate) a flexible payment plan for several months. The home owner can pay as little as US$200 a month for the duration of the leasehold period,” Sharpe said.

The company said the leasehold concept was popular in countries such as South Africa, Dubai and the United Kingdom, adding that it was the first to bring that concept into the country.

