‘Molested’ MDC Alliance official arrested for reporting abuse

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

An MDC Alliance official was arrested at the Harare Magistrates Courts on Tuesday for accusing police officers of fondling her breasts.

Vongai Tome was allegedly fondled by a police officer who was trying to disperse party youths who had come to court in solidarity with convicted party member Makomborero Haruziviishe.

Tome was then picked by the police together with four MDC Alliance members and charged with disorderly conduct.

The other accused persons are Kudakwashe Butau, Ngonidzashe Mupumba and Patrick Shumba. They appeared in court without court papers or a charge sheet and were remanded in custody to today for bail consideration.

Gift Mtisi of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who led the defence for the accused, asked for the documents, but the State could not to produce them.

Eighteen other MDC Alliance members, who were arrested in Mbare and other areas for demonstrating, were granted $3 000 each bail by magistrate Dennis Mangosi. The 18 were represented by Innocent Gonese.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw