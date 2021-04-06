Militants, their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir will not be spared: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Srinagar/UNI: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that militants and their supporters will not be spared in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We need to take inspiration from the families of the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. On this day, we also need to resolve that militants and their supporters will not be spared,” Sinha said while addressing a function to felicitate the next of kins (NoKs) of slain policemen and soldiers at S K International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the Dal banks on Sunday.

Sinha said that word fall short in paying tributes to the policemen and soldiers who sacrificed their lives either fighting militancy or protecting borders.

“It is because of their great sacrifices, we are breathing in free air today. We salute all the brave men from the police and the army who were martyred in the line of duty,” he added.

The Lt Governor said that the J&K government is working on a ‘new educational policy to incorporate contributions’ by J&K Police and Indian Army personnel who have died fighting militants, in the school curriculum.

“We are doing this so that our children come to know about their supreme sacrifices. Our children should know that it is because of them, they are reaping peace dividends in J&K,” he added.