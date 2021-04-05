McCarthy tipped for Bafana job

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is the best option take over as Bafana Bafana head coach, according to a former Orlando Pirates tactician.

Molefi Ntseki was relieved of duty following the country’s failure to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in their final qualifier last week.

McCarthy is currently coaching AmaZulu, who sit in third spot and are unbeaten in their last 11 league

games.

Former Bafana coach Augusto Palacios feels the national side’s all-time top scorer is a suitable choice for the hotseat.

“Pitso is currently in Egypt. Benni McCarthy is currently the coach doing well in the local league. According to my opinion, Benni McCarthy is the best option at the moment,” Palacios told KickOff.com.

“Benni knows the players. He is coaching in the PSL. He has played for Bafana Bafana before.

“He has the pedigree, character and has played football at the top international level. If they give him the position, he must be allowed to choose his own technical team.”

— KickOff

