Mavaza’s anthology celebrates black culture

CHITUNGWIZA-BASED poet Energy “Poyetik Enej” Mavaza says his latest anthology Beneath The African Sun carries a message of black pride as it is motivated by daily experiences as an African.

The book, his second published by Tafadzwa Mahachi of TafaPrint, comes on the backdrop of last year’s debut anthology of eight poets titled Loud Thoughts.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Poyetik Enej said the anthology carried 51 poems, which zoom in with surreal love, death, religion, identity and the tightly woven relationship between African contemporary culture and poetry.

“Beneath The African Sun, motivated by daily experiences as an African, is a continental introspection through poetry. It will undoubtedly attain recognition as seminal tapestry work that is both refreshing and challenging in its themes as well as its aesthetics,” he said.

“The book is multi-themed, ranging from culture versus religion, pan-Africanism, corruption, imperialism, hope, among others. The dormant critical massage is of black pride. My poetry is written in diverse poetic styles which include couplets, free verses and altered sonnets.”

Poyetik Enej said he believed African experiences were worth penning for the benefit of future generations.

“It’s very difficult to be proud of yourself and your culture if you are surrounded by foreign traditions and norms. The book tries to uplift our culture through the subtle art of poetry,” he said.

“I write for the students at high school or old and also any poetry loving audiences. The book is safe for younger audiences for it is free of obscene language.”

