Man commits suicide at in-laws’ homestead

A 40-YEAR-OLD Mutoko man committed suicide at his in-laws’ homestead on April 2 following a domestic dispute.

Mike Diki of Hoyuyu village was found hanging from a tree by his mother-in-law Alice Mhike two days after he had an altercation with his wife Afrasia Bhadha.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“The deceased was spotted some metres from his in-laws’ homestead. We urge the public to respect the sanctity of life and at least engage others in solving marital disputes to avoid loss of life,” he

said.

According to police, on March 31, Diki had a misunderstanding with Bhadha whom he accused of having an extramarital affair.

The deceased reportedly threatened to axe his wife who then fled to her parents’ home in Marava village.

On April 2, Diki made a follow-up and later hung himself about 200 metres away from his in-laws’ homestead.

