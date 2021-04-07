Machete-wielding robbers get away with US$900

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

THREE machete-wielding robbers allegedly pounced on a Mt Darwin man and robbed him of US$900 on Sunday.

Paul Gata (40) was assaulted with machetes all over the body by the unknown assailants who robbed him of a wallet containing US$900 and an identity card.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the incident, adding that robbery cases were on the rise in the province.

“Cases of robbery are mushrooming in the province. As such, we are hunting for three machete-wielding robbers who pounced on Gata and robbed him of his wallet,” Dhliwayo said.

Last week in Shamva, a female artisanal miner was also robbed of US$3 500 at her house by three armed robbers, who are still at large.

Police warned people to tighten security at their homes to minimise break-ins.

