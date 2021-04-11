Kutinyu set for Chicken Inn reunion

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FORMER Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu’s return to Chicken Inn is imminent as discussions with Horoya AC of Guinea are at an advance stage.

An impeccable source yesterday told NewsDay Sport that the midfielder had already agreed terms with the team.

Kutinyu is currently in the country.

“Raphie (Kutinyu) is back in the country and is in talks with Chicken Inn, but they are yet to sign a deal. As it is, Chicken Inn is talking to Horoya for a clearance and they have to get a reverse international transfer certificate from the Guinea FA,” the source said.

According to transfermarkt.com (a German-based website that gathers football information that also includes transfer news), Kutinyu, who is said to be under Nthoyiwa Sports Excellence, is clubless.

The GameCocks secretary Tavengwa Hara chose to be diplomatic about the matter.

“If you leave well, you always welcome back at the club. You can’t leave and go to a foreign land and be hostile to your former club. It will come back to haunt you when you want to return,” Hara said, in apparent reference to Tichaona Chipunza.

Chipunza, a former Chicken Inn player, was recently unveiled at Zambian club Nkana FC and the GameCocks, who contend that he was still their player, are not happy at how he was cleared by Zifa.

The 26-year-old Kutinyu yesterday said he would only comment after sealing the deal with Chicken Inn.

“It is not a done deal yet. I am not going to talk to the media until I sign. There are neither papers nor documentation to talk about, so I will not comment for now,” he said.

Kutinyu was part of the 2015 championship-winning Chicken Inn, coached by Joey Antipas before the gaffer joined AmaZulu in South Africa and later moved to Chicken Inn in 2018.

Kutinyu played for Singinda United in Tanzania in 2017-2018 and Azam FC (2018-2019) before moving to Horoya AC in 2019.

Before Chicken Inn, Kutinyu played for Bantu Rovers and Nontwane in Botswana.

In February, Chicken Inn signed another midfielder Michael Charamba, who they said was a replacement for Clemence Matawu, who is now the club’s administrator.

Before COVID-19 struck early last year, leading to suspension of all football activity, the GameCocks had signed Ian Nekati from ZPC Kariba, Clive Dzingai formerly with Mushowani Stars, Yadah’s Paddington Nyamakura and Brian Muza from Division One side Talen Vision.

