Jazz legend Mbirimi burial today

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

THE late jazz legend Friday Mbirimi (78), who succumbed to colon cancer complications on Tuesday last week in Harare, will be laid to rest this morning at Warren Hills cemetery in Warren Park.

Mbirimi was part of the legendary Afro-jazz group, the Mbare Trio.

Family spokesperson and brother to the deceased, Clancy told NewsDay Life & Style that they were likely to hold a mini-send-off gig upon the arrival of his children yesterday afternoon.

The death of Mbirimi has robbed the nation of a well-loved musician who entertained the country for decades and performed alongside hundreds of local and international musicians.

Mbirimi was also a session artiste for many musicians such as Summer Breeze, Faonri Sumaili (lead guitarist), Vincent Kapepa (on bass) and Moses Kabubi (on keyboards).

The jazz crooner is survived by five children, and mourners are gathered at number 131 Montgomerty Drive in Prospect, Waterfalls.

