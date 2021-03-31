Independence Trophy on cards

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ZIFA has confirmed discussions around the hosting of the Independence Day Trophy next month following a government pronunciation on Tuesday that Zimbabwe’s traditional football giants Dynamos and Highlanders will lock horns in the cup match.

The celebrations, which were supposed to have been held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on April 18 last year, were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown regulations which prohibited large gatherings.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that Dynamos will clash with Highlanders in this year’s edition of the Independence Day match.

The match, meant to celebrate Independence Day on April 18, would be a forerunner to the resumption of the Premier Soccer League which is set to kick off in May.

“Two most popular clubs in the country, that is Dynamos and Highlanders, will compete for honours in the President’s Independence Day Trophy under strict World Health Organisation protocols and national guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Mutsvangwa said.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said discussions have been going on between the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and the national football governing body over the annual competition.

“We have been having discussions with the SRC on the organisation of the Independence Cup. Further details will be availed at the appropriate time,” Gwesela said.

The last time that these two giants faced off in the Independence Trophy final was in 2019 at the National Sports Stadium when Highlanders cruised past Dynamos 2-0 to lift the piece of silverware.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @FortuneMbele

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw