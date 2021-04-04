Huge endorsement for Zimpraise

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

TRAILBLAZING interdenominational Zimpraise choir received a major endorsement from several sections of society including politicians, business executives, church leaders and fellow musicians as they unveiled their latest live DVD recording titled Christ The Hope of Glory, Hymns Night 4, Hymns of Hope.

The 11-track live DVD, recorded at Green Pools Mutorashanga in Mashonaland West province, was unveiled at a private event on Thursday at The Venue in Avondale, Harare.

Those, who attended the event, hosted by famous radio and television personality Tichafa “Tich Mataza” Matambanadzo, under strict observance of COVID-19 regulations, included MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, a pastor himself of the Apostolic Faith Mission church, guest of honour and BancABC Zimbabwe managing director Lance Mambondiani, Affirmative Action Group president Chamu Chiwanza and apostle Batsirai Java, among others.

Nash Paints founder Tinashe Mutarisi, socialite and entrepreneur Zodwa Mkandla, musicians Jah Prayzah (born Mukudzei Mukombe) and manager Keen Mushapaidze, Minister Michael Mahendere and producer McDonald “MacDee” Chidavaenzi were also in attendance.

Mambondiani said they partnered the choir, moulded in the form of Australia’s Hillsong Worship, on the project for their noble idea to preach the message of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, which has brought a lot of challenges to the nation and economy. Then when someone approaches you and say they want to come up with a project of hope, doing something good for the country, why not agree to be part of the project,” he said.

Zimpraise founder Joseph Madziyire told NewsDay Life & Style that their latest offering was meant to “uplift spirits” and bring hope amid different challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The music we do is not just entertainment, but to many it brings life, hope and uplifts the spirit especially when tough times hit. For this reason, whenever we felt like giving up, the testimonies have kept us going,” he said.

“Through this project, we are bringing a message that is much needed and relevant in this time, hope, we are in distress and times are hard. The one thing many have lost is hope. We wish to see people revived and bring back strength during such times. Better days are coming.”

Madziyire said the vision for Hymns Night project came about five years ago as a bridge between the old and new generation.

“When I came up with this idea, it was meant to make sure that we connect with our fathers. With the Hymns Night project, we are simply going back to the roots as we seek to reconnect with all generations,” he said.

“It is these hymns that groomed me to be the musician I have come to be today, so through this project that comes after every two years it will be like returning to breastfeed again from the mother’s breast.”

In his terse address, Chamisa said the country was in dire need of spiritual uplifting through music, hence the significance of Zimpraise and several other gospel artistes.

“Thank you Zimpraise for the work you are doing, our country needs gospel music so that we get the direction in everything we will be doing. As politicians, we need gospel music, as you know the spirit of Saul will be upon us, so if you don’t sing for us, the spirit will remain in us, but if you sing for us, things will change,” he said.

Produced and directed by Madziyire, the DVD carries songs such as Mwari Baba Wedenga, Rwizi, Hama NdiJesu featuring Zion Calvary Group, Ndinobva Kwamuri, Nguva Yakanakisisa, Shoko Renyu featuring Chelsea Mguni, Baba Ndiri Mwana Wako, Chorus Medley, Ndiri Mucherechedzo, Tinayo Hama featuring Elliot Makuyana and Chiripo.

Follow Winstone on Twitter @widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw