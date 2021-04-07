Good Samaritan loses car, valuables to robbers

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A GOOD Samaritan was robbed of a car, money and other valuables after offering a lift to two unknown robbers, who are on the run.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the robbery to NewsDay yesterday.

Benson Nyabango, from Rusape, was travelling from Murambinda to Rusape when he gave two unknown assailants a lift on April 4.

He picked up the robbers at Chani turn-off in Murambinda.

One took the front seat, while the other sat at the back.

At the 136km peg along Chivhu-Nyazura Road near Hwata Farm, Nyabango reportedly slowed down to negotiate potholes.

The robber seated at the back grabbed him by the throat, while the other pushed him out.

They drove away in his Honda Civic, about US$200 in cash and some valuables.

Nyabango made a police report at Nyazura Police Station.

