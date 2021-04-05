Female artisanal miner robbed at gunpoint

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 34-YEAR-OLD Shamva female artisanal miner last week lost US$3 500 to armed robbers.

Mashonaland Central provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the robbery.

“I can confirm a robbery case that occurred in Shamva, where a female artisanal miner was robbed of her US$3 500 by three suspects. One had a pistol, while two others were wielding machetes,” he said.

It is alleged that one of the suspects broke into the complainant’s house at night and pointed a gun at her, while demanding

cash.

The complainant refused, prompting the suspect to open the door for his two accomplices.

They force-marched her to the bedroom and threatened to shoot her before she surrendered the money.

The robbers sprayed the complainant’s eyes with an unknown substance and assaulted her before disappearing into the dark.

“We are appealing to members of the public to tighten security at their homes and never keep large sums of money. Instead they should bank their money,” Mundembe said.

Follow Simbarashe on Twitter @Simbara08212619

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw