Crocodiles wreak havoc in Silobela

BY NIZBERT MOYO

VILLAGERS in Donsa area, Silobela, are living in fear of crocodiles along Gweru River that are killing people and livestock since the beginning of the rain season last year.

Ward 29 councillor Willard Moyo told Southern Eye yesterday they were now living in fear as the crocodiles had invaded their main source of water.

“Gweru River is now a no-go area,” he said, adding they had lost several people and livestock to the crocodiles.

“The river is our only source of water as efforts to rehabilitate Donsa Dam became politicised and it has no water.

“We do not understand why the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) would allow such dangerous creatures to live among people,’’ he said.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said: “People should be careful when approaching water bodies because crocodiles live in water, there is a need to raise awareness so that people appreciate animal behaviour. If under threat, they should report these animals so that we can eliminate them,” Farawo said.

Follow Nizbert on Twitter @N.M

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw