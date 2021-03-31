Chipunza joins Zambia’s Nkana

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FORMER Dynamos midfielder Tichaona Chipunza has become the latest Zimbabwean to join Zambian football giants Nkana, who are stopping at nothing to lure some of the country’s finest talents.

Chipunza, who last played for Chicken Inn before the COVID-19 pandemic halted all football activities, joins the quartet of Jimmy Dzingai, Kelvin Moyo, Takudzwa Chimwemwe and goalkeeper Talbert Shumba, who have already established themselves at the club.

Nkana, who are under the tutelage of former Highlanders gaffer Kelvin Kaindu, are bolstering their squad in an attempt to turn around their fortunes in the current campaign where they have been a pale shadow of themselves.

In his first interview at the Kitwe-based side, Chipunza said: “I am happy to join a big team not only in Zambia, but in Africa. Nkana has such rich history and it is one of the biggest teams on the continent.

“My expectations are that we are going to give it our best as a team.

“I expect to win things for Nkana and supporters should definitely expect good performances from me.”

The former Ngezi Platinum star is expected to help stabilise their sinking ship both in defending their Zambia Super League title and as well lasting the distance in the current Caf Confederations Cup edition, where they have been a mere punching bag.

They are on 16th position on the league table with 20 points after 17 matches.

They, however, have four games in hand which they hope to utilise to redeem themselves from the precarious position they find themselves in.

