Chippa United fire coach Dan Malesela — again

JOHANNESBURG — Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has pulled the trigger again and fired coach Dan Malesela.

The Chippa United coach was sacked a day after the Port Elizabeth club were handed an embarrassing 5-1 thumping by Maritzburg United in a league match on Saturday night.

Malesela was on the team bus with his players on the way to the airport when TimesLIVE contacted him on yesterday morning and he confirmed that his stay at the Eastern Cape side had come to an abrupt end.

“I am in the bus on our way to the airport at the moment, but yes, I am leaving. Let us talk later (on Sunday),” the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defender said.

An insider at the club also confirmed that the coach had been shown the door.

Malesela joined United in December in a deal that was to last until the end of the 2020-21 campaign‚ with an option to renew for a season.

It was Malesela’s fourth stint at the club and Mpengesi said at the time the 55-year-old Malesela was very popular with the club’s supporters.

Former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael could be on his way to join Chippa United after all.

According to a source close to the Chilli Boys, the club has already submitted another offer to Eymael in a fresh bid to lure him to Port Elizabeth this season.

“Chippa are talking to Luc Eymael. The deal could be finalised either today or tomorrow,” the source told KickOff.com.

“He is expected to arrive in PE tomorrow.”

Eymael was set to join Chippa earlier this year when he was even announced as the club’s new coach.

— Online

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw