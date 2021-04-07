Bryan K inks deal with American music publisher

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

LOCAL Afro-soul musician Bryan Kadengu is on the verge of sealing a lucrative deal with an American music publisher, Sony/ ATV Music Publishing, a move that will see his music taken to the global market.

The publishing entity is part of the Sony Music Group owned by Sony Entertainment.

Popularly known as Bryan K, the singer told NewsDay Life & Style that he was hopeful the deal would open new doors for him.

“I am excited to be finalising this deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, a big company that has been helping artistes from around the region. The deal will also see me writing music for other artistes,” he said.

“Through this deal, that also coincides with the release of my video for the song Dzemabwe off the Bibo Worldwide album, I will also have an advantage in terms of royalties as the company will collect royalties for me worldwide. This will help me in my approach as an artiste.”

Sony ATV artistes and repertoire (A&R) manager Munya Chanetsa said his company was working towards affecting artistes’ works.

“We, Sony Music publishing, have a mandate to build artistes and help them get their royalties and a whole lot of other things such as assisting them to get in touch with other artistes whenever the need arises to do collaborations,” he said.

“So we are there to educate artistes so that they become household names and for the meantime, in Zimbabwe, we are finalising a contract with Bryan K although we have already started working and we are hopeful to rope in more artistes from Zimbabwe.”

Chanetsa, who is also founder of MOTI Africa said he was looking forward to launching a website www.Moti Africa.com, to educate upcoming musicians.

“On April 18, I will be launching my own educational online platform focusing on the business of music called Masters Of The Industry Africa or www.motiafrica.com.

“The project has been for a long time in the making and at last will be out there in the public.

“It will aid all the creatives across the continent and beyond to navigate their way through the intricate music industry,” he said.

“The platform seeks to provide a step-by-step narrative, through videos, for anyone wanting to enter the music industry as it covers all that is needed to know right from the beginning.

“It will also introduce the MOTI Digital Split Sheet, an essential tool which ought to be easily available and completed as soon as a song is made in order to avoid a lot of problems in the future that are common in the music industry.”

Famed for his Heavy Machine track, Bryan K has three albums under his sleeve namely Nyaya DzeRudo (2015), Evolution K (2018) and Bibo Worldwide.

The singer said his latest album; (Bibo Worldwide) has a global appeal as it features different artistes from around the world.

“On this album, I have featured a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who did production on some of the songs.

“I have also worked with diverse nationalities when I was picking the songs for the album and they had different tracks as their favourites which was a good sign,” he said.

